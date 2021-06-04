Menu
The fire happened at Exclusive Backpackers in Perth. Picture: Google Maps
News

Mum ‘didn’t deserve what happened to her’

by Angie Raphael
4th Jun 2021 5:39 PM | Updated: 8:16 PM

A mentally ill and drug-affected man who set fire to a hostel in Perth, killing a mother of three, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Reuben Lambie, 40, was staying at Exclusive Backpackers in December 2019 when he set fire to a T-shirt on a bed in his room, then shut the door on his roommate and walked across the road to a delicatessen.

The facility was being used as crisis accommodation for people affected by homelessness, drug use and mental illness.

Dozens of people were forced to flee the blaze, but 44-year-old Tammee Lee Jones died from smoke inhalation.

Tammee Lee Jones died in the fire.
Six people were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, the West Australian Supreme Court heard on Friday.

Lambie was originally charged with murder but later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, as well as endangering the lives of six people and failing to ensure an ignition source did not cause a fire.

The blazed caused $750,000 worth of damage to the building.

The court heard Lambie had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and on the day of the fire he was suffering a psychotic episode and had consumed meth.

Lambie was sentenced in the West Australian Supreme Court on Friday. Picture: Ross Swanborough
Lambie was sentenced to six years in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving four years behind bars.

Outside court, Ms Jones’ brother Mark described his sister as a “beautiful girl”.

“She was sorting herself out. She wouldn’t harm anyone ... she loved her kids,” he said.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

