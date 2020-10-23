Mum, daughter launch medical grade skincare salon

Mother-daughter duo Rhonda and Amie Lock will launch Valley Skin and Beauty on Tuesday, October 27.

BALANCING each other’s strengths, a mother-daughter duo have combined their skills to bring medical grade skincare to Ripley.

Rhonda and Amie Lock will launch the town’s first “medispa” – a beauty salon offering tanning, waxing, lash extensions and treatments to target skin ailments.

Just before the coronavirus pandemic reached Australia, Amie lost her job in the industry when her workplace shut down.

With 10 years clinical experience in the beauty industry, Amie teamed up with her mother to start their own business.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own place – When COVID hit, mum approached me to give me the opportunity to do it,” Amie said.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without mum and mum wouldn’t be able to do it without me.”

Rhonda – whose background spans sales and real estate – will take care of the business side.

“We had talked about it a few years ago but the timing wasn’t right,” Rhonda said.

“But this shop was available and I approached centre management – it was three minutes from home and a great location.”

Both local to the Ripley area, Rhonda and Amie would regularly walk through the town centre and wondered why it lacked a salon.

“We want to help our community and be a part of it and offer them that help,” Amie said.

The salon will cater to patients looking to treat acne, rosacea, pigmentation, eczema, psoriasis, scarring and signs of ageing.

“Medical grade means it delivers down into the skin, whereas cosmetic grade just sits on the surface of the skin,” Amie said.

“It’s not products you can buy online or from a supermarket – you have to come in to get a prescription to be able to use the product.”

The first 10 customers to book an enzyme treatment will receive a bonus gift valued at $100.

Doors will open on Tuesday.

