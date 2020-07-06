Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
News

Mum, daughter killed in hospital crash

by Sarah McPhee
6th Jul 2020 7:54 AM

An elderly woman has died one day after her daughter was killed when they were struck by a car near Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Grose St - a quiet, one-way street near parking facilities - in Camperdown on Saturday afternoon.

A 62-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother had been hit by a car around 1.30pm.

The scene on Grose St in Camperdown, Sydney. Picture: Nine News
The scene on Grose St in Camperdown, Sydney. Picture: Nine News

Seven reports the pair were hit by a taxi - pictured at the scene with a dent in its side.

The women were taken to the nearby RPA hospital however the 62-year-old died a short time later, NSW Police said in a statement.

The 85-year-old woman, who was being treated for head injuries, died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

A taxi inside the police tape. Picture: Seven News
A taxi inside the police tape. Picture: Seven News

Nine reports the younger woman had been taking her mother to a dialysis appointment at the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Crash investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Mum, daughter killed in hospital crash

The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
The scene in Sydney. Picture: Nine News

More Stories

daughter fatal crash hospital mother sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible night Ipswich community celebrated as one

        premium_icon The incredible night Ipswich community celebrated as one

        Sport For many people, it was the closest they would come to being involved with an Olympic Games. Remember this?

        Man’s romantic date ‘set-up’ for attack

        premium_icon Man’s romantic date ‘set-up’ for attack

        News A man was chased down the street and attacked as he attempted to pick up his date...

        Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

        premium_icon Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

        News A notorious drug dealer has fronted court after an alleged assault of a prisoner

        Dangerous gully swallows up land and threatens properties

        premium_icon Dangerous gully swallows up land and threatens properties

        News Residents have been left helpless as an eroded gully at Karalee eats away at nearby...