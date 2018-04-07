Mum, dad ran gauntlet for baby

CAUGHT OUT: Goodna couple Leon O'Brien and Karli Rose Gordon got into strife when they both drove illegally on the same day.

CAUGHT OUT: Goodna couple Leon O'Brien and Karli Rose Gordon got into strife when they both drove illegally on the same day. Ross Irby

A MUM busted by police when driving unlicensed said she drove only to buy baby formula.

In the same Ipswich courtroom just a short time later, the woman's defacto and father of her baby pleaded guilty to drink driving, saying he drove that night to get his partner because their baby had a bad toothache.

Both offences happened on the same day.

Karli Rose Gordon, 23, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed as a repeat offender, in Goodna at 8.30pm on March 19.

Leon Russell O'Brien, 38, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna at 1.40am on March 19. He was on a learner's licence at the time.

Police saw Gordon driving a Mitsubishi Outlander up a driveway before she parked behind a house.

Gordon said she knew she was unlicensed but told police the purpose was to go and buy baby formula. She has never held a driver's licence.

Magistrate Louise Shephard said it was a repeat offence and fined the young mum $250. She was disqualified for one month.

In the case of O'Brien, police said he had an alcohol reading of .144 when intercepted at 1.40am behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Outlander. He told police he drank six cans of Woodstock bourbon.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the dad-of-two drove only to go and get his wife.

She was staying with family when the baby suffered teething problems, "in pain and playing up".

"He got a phone call to come and get her. He thought he'd do the right thing by his wife and child. He took the punt and at 1.40am there was very little traffic," Mr Hoskin said.

O'Brien was fined $750, and his licence disqualified for four months.