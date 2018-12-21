Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite best efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Despite best efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crime

Mum charged with murdering baby

by Natalie Wolfe
21st Dec 2018 4:34 PM

A woman has been charged with murdering a nine-week-old baby, two weeks after emergency services tried desperately to save the child's life.

Police and SA Ambulance were called to a Woodville home on December 5 just before 9am to reports of an unresponsive baby.

Despite their best efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old woman, detained at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Adelaide under the Mental Health Act, has been charged with murder.

Detectives from the Western District Investigation Branch arrested and charged the woman yesterday afternoon and scheduled a bedside hearing for later today.

Police were unable to confirm where the baby was found.

The woman is detained at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The woman is detained at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
baby crime editors picks murder newborn parenting

Top Stories

    How no-tackle rule affects Ipswich footy competition

    premium_icon How no-tackle rule affects Ipswich footy competition

    Rugby League NEWLY-appointed Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) chairman Gary Parker expects some parents to dislike the no-tackle rule in next year's under-6 competition.

    Ipswich stars in several southeast property market rankings

    premium_icon Ipswich stars in several southeast property market rankings

    Property The REIQ has found Ipswich has positive signs for the future

    Ipswich swelters as neighbouring towns crack 41C

    Ipswich swelters as neighbouring towns crack 41C

    Weather The hot weather was more extreme in Laidley, Gatton and Esk

    Wind blows away roof, topples tree onto caravan

    Wind blows away roof, topples tree onto caravan

    Weather Damaging winds and large hail were forecast for parts of SEQ

    Local Partners