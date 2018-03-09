Mum charged with killing son, 8

A WOMAN has been charged with murder of her son who was found dead at their Mornington Peninsula home yesterday.

The eight-year-old boy may have been allegedly suffocated - the mother rang triple-0 about 1.30pm, but the boy was dead by the time police arrived.

The 41-year-old mother was charged with murder and appeared in a closed out of sessions court hearing late last night. She will appear in court again this morning.

Police are still trying to reach all the boy's relatives to tell them of the tragedy.

Pictures from the scene the Alma St, Tootgarook, show the house cordoned off while forensic staff carefully examine items inside and on the property, including the letterbox and a garbage bin.

Police investigate the death of an eight-year-old in Tootgarook. Picture: Mark Stewart

The house was listed for sale last month with an asking price of $550,000 for what was said to be "an ideal holiday getaway".

Neighbours told The Herald Sun the family had just moved in, with two children often seen playing.

"She is a very friendly lady and she always says 'Hello'," one neighbour said. "My partner cut the grass on her nature strip just the other day. It's scary, very scary, to have this happen in our street."

