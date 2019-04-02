Menu
Freeman had pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to provide the necessities in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton.
Crime

Rockhampton mum charged over baby’s death seeks bail

by Vanda Carson
2nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities of life to her three-month-old baby boy, wants to be freed on bail.

Lawyers for Megan Jean Freeman were in the Supreme Court in Brisbane today where they told Justice Martin Burns that Freeman had pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday last week in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton.

Freeman was sentenced to 18 months jail over the death of her son six years ago, the court heard.

She is now seeking bail pending an appeal of the length of her sentence, the court heard.

Freeman had previously been charged with child cruelty but the charge was downgraded to failing to provide the necessities of life.

Today's Supreme Court bail hearing was adjourned so it can return to court on Thursday.

The boy was found with "significant injuries" at a house in North Rockhampton on May 23, 2013.

He died in a Brisbane hospital eight days later.

Freeman did not appear personally in court in Brisbane today.

