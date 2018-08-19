Mum charged after her child missed 121 school days

A MOTHER has been fined for failing to ensure that one of her children attended school regularly.



Ipswich court heard the Education Department acted on the teenager's absenteeism and the mother was charged when her child failed to attend high school on 121 days in 2017.



Kerri Anne Morley, a mother of five, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to failing her obligation as a parent to ensure the school attendance of her child.



Prosecutor Constable Emma Ross said Morley was the mother of a child aged 15 and in November 2017 Ipswich police received a report about the child's failure to attend school as required under the Education Act.



Constable Ross said the school attempted to contact Morley to ensure the child's attendance but she failed to return the phone calls or attend arranged meetings.



Morley appeared to be actively avoiding contact with the school and police and an arrest warrant was issued.



The child was absent on 121 days between January 23 and November 7, 2017.



Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said Morley has five children, three of school age.



He said the child had some health issues and difficulties that include a refusal to attend school that was "problematic" for the mother.



"She does have her hands full," Mr Fairclough said.



Magistrate Donna MacCallum accepted that there were some personal issues.



She fined Morley $500 - or four days' jail for the offence.

