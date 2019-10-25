Menu
The $200,000 winning Instant Scratch-It ticket was bought from Alive Pharmacy Calliope
News

Mum celebrates ‘life-changing’ win

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Oct 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:29 PM
A Gladstone mum couldn't believe it when she realised she'd won $200,000 on an Instant Scratch-It.

The lucky woman said she started scratching the ticket and thought she must have won about $500.

"But then I kept scratching and kept getting word after word," she said.

"I called my daughter and told her that I thought I'd won $200,000."

The woman checked and rechecked the ticket before reality sunk in.

It didn't take long to think of ways to enjoy her prize.

"I'm going to help my children and we will definitely be celebrating by going on an overseas holiday," she said.

The winning ticket was bought at Alive Pharmacy Calliope.

Alive Pharmacy Calliope store manager Claire Stone said she was over the moon the store had sold its first major Instant Scratch-It prize.

"It was a cracker when the customer came into the store to claim their prize," Ms Stone said.

"It was just a huge lift for the store straight away."

The store opened in April and Ms Stone said they were thrilled to have sold a major prize-winning ticket.

Gladstone Observer

