Mum caught smuggling drugs to prisoner partner

IT WAS inside a South East Queensland jail where a young mum was caught on her way to delivering a package of drugs to her prisoner partner.

The 22-year-old woman's partner contacted her from inside Southern Queensland Correctional Centre in the days leading up to December 12 2015, and told her someone would be by her home to deliver a package.

He told the mother of four she was to bring the drug, epinephrine, with her when she visited him in jail.

The woman's partner was serving a term of imprisonment for "bashing" the woman and has since been returned to jail for further breaching domestic violence orders against her.

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said "there was a level of compulsion".

"Young people sometimes act out of loyalty for their boyfriend or partner and engage in this kind of conduct," he said.

The woman pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Tuesday to supplying a dangerous drug within a correctional facility.

She was sentenced to four months imprisonment wholly suspended for 12 months.