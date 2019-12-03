Mum caught dealing meth, months later drives with meth in system

A MOTHER who was caught driving with meth in her system just months after she was handed a suspended sentence for dealing drugs has been warned by a Judge to get clean for her child’s sake.

Melissa Janet Kermond, 32 faced Roma District Court today, for driving with traces of MDMA and methamphetamine in her system.

Prosecutor, Michael Gawyrch told the court the message wasn’t getting through to Kermond, who had been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in May for five counts of supplying schedule one drugs, primarily methamphetamine.

The sentence was wholly suspended for three years.

“What she’s done is an insult to the very generous sentence she was given,” Mr Gawyrch said.

The court heard on August 29, the single mother to a primary school-aged child was intercepted by police where she tested positive for drugs.

Kermond’s lawyer told the court her drug use had sustainably dropped in the previous months after being close to a daily user.

The court also heard Kermond had enrolled in a drug rehabilitation course.

Judge William Everson noted while the charge meant Kermond had returned to using drugs, it was in her favour that she hadn’t been caught supplying them again.

“I don’t think you’re really addressing the drug issues - you have a serious drug addiction and you’re not facing up to it,” he said.

“You have a young child, if you’re going to offer them any sort of a future, you need to get clean.”

Judge Everson activated six months of the suspension, with an immediate parole release date to get rehabilitation.

“I’m well aware of how insidious problems with ice are around the region,” Judge Everson said.

“You’re probably hanging out with the wrong crowd.

“It might be time to consider moving somewhere else.”