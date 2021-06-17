A 27-year-old Gympie footballer who made violent threats against the mother of his two children, in front of them, kept his eyes down as his lawyer pleaded his case in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.​

A 27-year-old Gympie footballer who made violent threats against the mother of his two children, in front of them, kept his eyes down as his lawyer pleaded his case in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.​

A 27-year-old Gympie footballer who made violent threats against the mother of his two children, in front of them, kept his eyes down as his lawyer pleaded his case in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order on September 19, 2020, and to failing to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on January 9, 2021.

Police prosecutor Nick Nitschke said the man arrived by taxi at the victim’s house on the Southside about 2:30am after he had been drinking and was clearly drunk.

After going inside he verbally abused her, causing her to call the police.

Sgt Nitschke said the man then threatened to stab the woman for calling the police and continued to verbally abuse her after the call ended, saying “if you go through with it and get me locked up, it’s going to be on you”.

The court heard the man then turned to their children and told them he was going to jail, before saying “Mum can die”.

Police arrived at 2:50am and arrested him. He could be heard swearing at the victim as he left the house, the court was told on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Leanne McIntosh said the man had expected to stay the night at the victim’s house that night.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man he should always regret abusing the mother of his children in front of them.

He was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for 12 months.

Originally published as ‘Mum can die’: footballer sentenced for domestic violence