Mum brings home the bacon but fails to pay at checkout

KEEN shopper Kerri Morley clearly loves grabbing a few freebies.

A court this week heard did not pay for more than $200 worth of items when she struck twice at an Ipswich supermarket.

She sneakily took the Woolworths meat and other items by hiding them in her bag.

Her bargain bagging shopping methods came under the scrutiny of watchful security officers, who noted her car registration plates when she drove off.

Kerri Anne Morley, a 32-year-old mum of five , pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of stealing, and driving when unlicensed.

Prosecutor Constable Emma Ross said on January 20 Morley and another person were shopping in the meat section at an Ipswich Woolworths and she was seen to put items in her bag.

Then in another aisle, she was seen removing cosmetic items from their packaging before placing them into her bag.

At the self-serve checkout Morley scanned some items but did not pay for the meat or items in her bag.

Constable Ross said she refused to open her bag for a customer service manager and left.

Morley was monitored as she got into her car. Her fingerprints were later found on the empty cosmetics packaging.

Then on January 23, the supermarket reported a female shopper as having been spotted selecting bacon, tomatoes and confectionery and put the items on the top of her bag.

She only paid for two loaves of bread.

Police sought restitution of $230 and $20.90 for the stolen items.

Const Ross said when spoken to by police on May 13, Morley said she "knew it was coming... I didn't steal anything".

On July 19 police intercepted Morley's car and a checks revealed her licence had expired on May 27.

"She says she was unaware and did not get a reminder letter," Cnst Ross said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Morley to three months jail for the two stealing offences - suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay restitution of $250.90.