Mum blows six times legal limit after pee stop

A MUM who police say had an alcohol level six times the legal limit, says she drank vodka and juice at home after earlier stopping her car to take a discrete pee behind bushes.

The mum of two was surprised when she returned to her child - briefly left in the car, to find two concerned businesswoman giving the three-year-old water.

One of the women filmed her as they spoke, telling police the driver's Honda CRV had bumped a chain fence when parking outside their real estate business.

They then saw the female driver walk off, leaving the child inside.

When Amelia Victoria Hannah, 34, from Ellengrove went before Ipswich Magistrates Court she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis on November 16,2018; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick said the incident happened at Springfield at 9.30am when a Honda CRV was seen to be driven into a carpark at a real estate agency.

He said the Honda nudged a chain wire fence then staff saw the female driver walk off.

Staff went to the car because they could see a child inside.

When Hannah returned three minutes later, staff filmed her on a mobile phone when she became aggressive after the women inquired about her welfare.

Amelia Hannah said she drank Vodka at home when saving a possum, after police say she had an unofficial alcohol level of 0.328. Ross Irby

She drove off and Sgt Dick said police found Hannah about an hour later in Carole Park.

He said her car was parked on one driveway while she was seen on another driveway.

A breath check was done that gave an alcohol reading of .328. And police detained Hannah to take her to the police station to complete a more accurate test.

She was told not to smoke a cigarette but did.

And when an officer removed the cigarette, Hannah grabbed tried his shirt collar in an attempt to retrieve it.

Handcuffed, she then refused to get in the police car and officers had to use force

Then when directed to provide breath a for analysis Hannah refused - instead she gave the officer the finger, saying "he could blow her".

Sgt Dick said the roadside alcohol reading of .328 could be given some weight given it was within an hour from when she was seen driving. Police sought a fine of between $1200 and $1500, and a licence disqualification of 12 months.

Hannah told the court she suffers from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.

She explained that on the day of the incident she had been sick for a week, felt very tired after a hard week and driven to the shops.

"My toddler threw a huge tantrum in the store. I was going to mess myself on the car seat. I saw the bushes there. I did bump the fence," Hannah said.

"I ran and relieved myself behind the bushes in public.

"Then I saw the women at the car the door open trying to hand my child a cup of water.

"I got upset. Think they were making a mountain out of a molehill," she said.

"I was quite angry, frustrated, and embarrassed. I did thank them but I was quite brisk."

Hannah told magistrate Donna MacCallum that she drove home after the Springfield incident and was on her "fourth tumbler of juice and half-Vodka" when police arrived.

"What I was doing was caring for an injured possum. I was taking it for a walk near a bush area," she said.

"When police arrived, I knew I was going to get into trouble for something I did not do. Police tried to take the possum off me."

Explaining her anxiety at the time, Hannah said she'd been "really upset, blubbing".

Ms MacCallum said her explanation was no defence for not providing a breath sample. But in the circumstances she would reduce the fine.

Fined $800, Hannah received two licence disqualifications of six months each.