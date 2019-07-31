Mum belts woman at police station

ANGRY MUM: Cindee Lee O'Sullivan got mad at a woman over a drugs issue and belted her outside Ipswich Police Station.

A PROTECTIVE mum belted another woman outside Ipswich Police Station believing she had given her teen child drugs.

Her attack was captured on police CCTV. She also assaulted another female who went to the woman's aid.

The mum Cindee Lee O'Sullivan was charged with two counts of assault, and has appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court - right next door to where the street violence took place.

O'Sullivan, 44, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to both charges of committing assault on May 13 in Ellenborough St, Ipswich.

In police facts before the court, prosecutor Acting Sergeant Dan Swanson said O'Sullivan punched the first woman in the head, "swung her around" and her head went into the side of parked motor vehicle.

When the second female intervened to try and stop it she suffered a blow to her head.

The woman suffered scratches.

"She says that she assaulted her (first woman) as she believes she was selling drugs (to a young person)," Sgt Swanson said.

Police sought a suspended jail term.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said there was "history" between O'Sullivan and the other woman.

"She told police why she lost control in a public place. There was inevitability she would be apprehended as it happened outside the police station," he said.

"She is 44 with no relevant (criminal) history.

"In my view her conduct was out of character."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said O'Sullivan told police she had reason to believe the person dealt drugs to a child.

However, she could have told police and not attempted taking the law into her own hands.

"It a serious assault. I'm not sure why the charge was not assault with actual bodily harm but that is a matter for police," Ms MacCallum said.

O'Sullivan was sentenced to four months jail - immediately suspended for 12 months, with Ms MacCallum telling her to "stay out of trouble".