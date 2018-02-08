Menu
Mum’s ‘shameful’ live TV snub ruins son

Mum wasn't too impressed with her son.
by James Matthey

EVERY teenager in the world has been embarrassed by their parents at least once in their life - but it's a two-way street.

That much was evident on National Signing Day in America, where talented high school seniors have their first chance to officially sign a binding letter of intent to play sport for a college of their choosing.

The mother of football player Jacob Copeland - a four-star wide receiver from Pensacola, Florida - was hoping Thursday (AEDT) would be one of the proudest days of her life when her son committed to the first step of his college career.

But she was wrong.

Sitting on Copeland's right as he prepared to announce his decision, mum was decked out in an Alabama jumper and a Tennessee hat, hoping he'd pick either the Crimson Tide or the Volunteers.

But he snubbed both of those schools and slapped on a blue Florida cap, defying mum's wishes and going with the Gators.

Exit stage right, Copeland's mum.

 

Now what is she supposed to do with her Alabama and Tennessee get-up, Jacob?

"I can't go with my mum," Copeland told ESPN. "I gotta go with my heart."

It was awkward viewing and Copeland's mum copped a severe backlash on social media as many criticised her for souring her son's important day.

American sports broadcaster Dari Nowkhah was particularly harsh, calling her response "sad, shameful and disgusting" after recalling a similar moment involving former Alabama safety Landon Collins, who also defied his mum's wishes by choosing the Tide over Louisiana State University in 2015.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But to Copeland's mum's credit she came back once she'd composed herself and gave her son a long hug.

 

The teenager agonised over his decision, revealing how stressful the lead-up to the big announcement was.

 

