Mum’s messy house photo blows up online

The image that the woman posted on the Mumsnet forum. Picture: Mumsnet

FOR reasons only she can understand, a woman decided to take a photograph of her lounge room and post it on an online forum asking viewers whether they thought it was messy.

WildFeralLife posted this picture on Mumsnet, asking the question "is my living room a mess by your standards? No matter how much I tidy it, it always seems to end up at this point. To me it's neither tidy nor messy."

Well, did everyone have an opinion on that poor woman's lounge room. The thread has attracted 522 comments so far, which is a lofty number for a Mumsnet post.

"It's a tip, and I say that as a disorganised person," said one commenter.

"I couldn't relax in a room that's messy," wrote one grammatically challenged mum.

People took particular exception to the jacket handing on the door.

"Please get that coat off the door, it's giving me anxiety," wrote one particularly sensitive commenter.

Some took issue with the dog on the couch, ("Irish wolfhound looks untidy too") while others questioned the dead rat on the wooden chest (it turns out the rat is a dog toy, everybody calm down).

Others thought the mum was doing well just to keep some semblance of order in her life.

"It's not a tip," wrote one supportive woman.

"Anyway, I'm slightly creeped out by houses that look like a show home all the time. I like houses to be lived in, especially if there are children and pets there".

The owner of the loungeroom was taken aback by the flood of comments.

"I was a bit offended when someone said it was a tip," she wrote.

"Messy yes, but just trying to figure out if it was normal messy."

To appease all the commenters who were suffering acute anxiety after seeing the picture of the cluttered lounge room, she posted a follow-up image of the room all tidied up:

The moral to the story? Don't ask people on the internet for their opinion. Because you will drown in them.