Mum and daughter admit to Leichhardt home invasion

A MOTHER and her teenage daughter have both admitted involvement in a violent early morning home invasion at Leichhardt.

Mother of four Cassandra Hope Carroll, 40, did not show up at a trial scheduled in Ipswich District Court in March but on Thursday she admitted to being involved in the August 2015 crime.

It came close to two months after her 19-year-old daughter, Courtney Lee Carroll, pleaded guilty to her role in the burglary.

A total of five people were charged over the home invasion in which a mother, who lived alone with her three children, was set upon when her house was raided at 3am on August 26, 2015.

Her seven-year-old child clung to her leg as five people burst through her front door and raided her home, stealing household items before they took off in her car.

Police found Cassandra Carroll in the passenger seat of the stolen car a day after the burglary and she told them the victim had sold it to her daughter.

Ipswich District Court was told the victim knew the intruders and some had been at a party at her house earlier the same night.

Cassandra Carroll pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary, armed robbery in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Courtney Carroll in August pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to six months probation.