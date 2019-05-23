Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
Crime

Mum admits murdering her baby

by AAP
23rd May 2019 2:51 PM

A young mother has pleaded guilty to murdering her four-month-old baby in Western Australia's South West region.

The baby, Anastasia Hand, was brought to Bunbury Regional Hospital in May 2017 and transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for Children in Perth, where she died from serious injuries two days later.

Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme
Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme

Cassandra Rose Doohan, who was 18 at the time, formally entered a not guilty plea during her first appearance in the Supreme Court of WA in September and was remanded in custody.

But at a status conference on Thursday, Doohan changed her plea to guilty.

She will be sentenced later this year.

crime editors picks western australia

Top Stories

    WARNING: Stay away from vulnerable if you have flu symptoms

    premium_icon WARNING: Stay away from vulnerable if you have flu symptoms

    Health Already at least 54 Australians have died from influenza this season.

    • 23rd May 2019 3:00 PM
    Why you should wear purple this Friday

    Why you should wear purple this Friday

    Community Fundraiser to help fund palliative care in Ipswich

    • 23rd May 2019 3:00 PM
    Punches fly, keys stolen in road rage attack

    premium_icon Punches fly, keys stolen in road rage attack

    News Police appeal for witnesses to bizarre incident

    How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

    premium_icon How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

    News This is the ultimate trick to avoiding the queues at centres.