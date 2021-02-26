Mum admits ice led her to commit acts of ‘stupidity’

Jessica Green leaves court after being sentenced on a string of offences.

Jessica Green leaves court after being sentenced on a string of offences.

AN Ipswich mum told an Ipswich magistrate this week that her use of ice had led her to commit acts of “drug induced stupidity”.

Jessica Green tried to reassure the magistrate that her children were not aware of her offending ways when she appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on a string of dishonesty offences.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Green he did not believe her, saying children were smart enough to know what was going on.

Jessica Maree Green, 35, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to seven charges including entering premises and stealing; two counts of stealing; causing public nuisance; failing to produce a rail ticket; and failing to appear at court.

The enter premises charge involved Green and a male friend walking into a garage at a block of units at Corinda and stealing a car hail cover on February 27 last year.

On February 6 a small amount of ice and cannabis was found secreted in her bra when police searched her near Ipswich train station.

Jessica Green leaves court after being sentenced on a string of offences.

Another incident involved Green being with a group of people who stole a swinging chair, clothes and a broken television from a garage at Stones Corner on August 28.

The court heard she was on a suspended sentence at the time.

Mr Saggers told Green that while it may be viewed as opportunistic offending – “it causes misery to others”.

“For no reason you went into a garage and stole a hail cover. Why would you want it?” he said.

“Then you put on a scene at McDonald’s. Why should a child at the counter (have to put up with that.)”

“I was highly stressed,” Green responded.

Mr Saggers said in another incident a person getting off a train with luggage dropped something and Green picked it up.

“No, it’s not yours to touch. Leave it alone,” Mr Saggers said.

“It’s just drug induced stupidity,” Green said.

Green was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole.

“Thank you. I’ve had drug problems,” Green said.

“Ice is not something I can cope with.”