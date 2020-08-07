A woman allegedly poisoned her seven-week-old baby boy with drugs including ice at a home in Sydney's inner west two years ago, a court has been told.

The woman, 40, will defend an allegation of using methylamphetamine - commonly known as ice - and the stimulant amphetamine to poison her son at an Annandale home in 2018.

The boy died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him.

The boy's mother, who cannot be identified, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if found guilty of a charge of using poison to endanger life (domestic violence).

She did not appear before Newtown Local Court on Friday when her matter was mentioned almost two-and-a-half years since the boy's death at the home on February 18, 2018.

Her lawyer Anthony Parsons entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf via email.

Police will allege in court the infant ingested the intoxicating substances sometime between 10am and 2.50pm that day.

The drugs administered were either "intended to injure" or used in a way that was "reckless about injuring" the baby, court documents allege.

A post-mortem examination later determined he had the drugs in his system, police will allege in court.

The woman was arrested at Silverwater jail on Thursday following a lengthy investigation from Strike Force Corry detectives.

The court heard on Friday she was already in custody after being refused bail on other matters.

She did not apply for bail in court on Friday, and it was formally refused.

Magistrate Glenn Bartley adjourned the "out of the ordinary case" to Central Local Court on October 22.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. =



Originally published as Mum accused of poisoning baby with ice