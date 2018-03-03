Mum abused over son’s unique cake

All I saw was a tiny purple foot, no scream, no cry, not a sound.

Amanda Queen Photography

"I said 'he's gone isn't he, he's dead' - the doctor squeezes my hand. I knew he meant 'yes'."

I see Gary beside me furiously pulling on scrubs and a cap - he's holding my hand, trying to be brave.

They sat me on the bed, held me still and put the spinal block in my back, it didn't take long and the baby was taken out of me. All I saw was a tiny purple foot, no scream, no cry, not a sound.

"He's not breathing!", I hear the doctors say. I see Gary, he's standing with his hands on his head while he tries to see our tiny human - but there are too many doctors. They are pushing on our baby's chest, "one and two and three and breathe", "one and two and three and breath" …ten very long and painful minutes go by.

The faces of everyone in the room were of fear and shock

I was angry. Twelve minutes go by -nothing - still no heartbeat. A doctor comes and sits next to me on one side, Gary on the other with tears streaming down his face.

I said "he's gone isn't he? He's dead". The doctor squeezes my hand -I knew he meant "yes".

Amy at 35 weeks pregnant. Amy Louise

Flashes of tiny white coffins flash through my mind

Months of sickness and torture and pain, months of depression - all for nothing. Nine months of hell just to bury my son. I couldn't believe it. I didn't even feel sad, I felt furious. I was shaking, I was having blood transfusions, there was just so much going on I barely heard it, but from over near my son, a nurse cried out "thank God!!! He's come back! He's come back" the whole room jumped up! Could it be true? did I just find out I'd lost my son but he came back? My little soldier, after 13 minutes of no heartbeat - he was alive!

My little baby had come back from the dead on Halloween on October 31, 2015

They swept him and Gary away to intensive care. I didn't get to hold him, I still hadn't even seen his face - but he was alive. I didn't know how healthy he was but that didn't matter right now - I had a son somewhere in that hospital.

I didn't get to see my baby boy for three days. Some of my friends and family sat with me during those three days and refused to go and see him before me - that was so sweet of them. I was a mess, I just wanted to see him, have one touch or one hold - but I had to wait. I was too sick to move and he was too weak to come to me.

On that fourth day, I got to hold him - it was the greatest, most emotional day of my life

He was beautiful - 3.5kg of perfection right there on my chest. "I love you my zombie baby" I said as I kissed his hairy head - wrapped in his all-black swaddle that took me months to find.

"What is his name?" the nurse asked me. We had thought about the best name to suit our little miracle, "Phoenix" I said. Our little baby who rose from the ashes - it was perfect.

For his first birthday, I wanted to do something that represented him, and what we went through

What better than a zombie-themed cake smash for the tiny baby boy who was pronounced dead and then miraculously came to life on Halloween.

But the pictures weren't received well by many women when I share them on social media.

Massive backlash from other mums

The comments were like "that's absolutely disgusting to put your baby in a theme like that", "what kind of a mother dresses their son as a dead baby" and "this is so offensive to all the women who have lost their children".

I was removed from mums groups on Facebook because of my "obscene and offensive" pictures.

I was, in all honesty, slaughtered by these mothers - but they didn't know our story. They didn't even bother to learn it, and we didn't care.

