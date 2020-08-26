Multiple vehicles involved in motorway crash

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on the Ipswich Motorway on Wednesday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on the Ipswich Motorway on Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC is now flowing again after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna on Wednesday morning.

Eastbound lanes were blocked after the Church St on-ramp, with delays back to Redbank.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said four vehicles were involved in the accident but all of them have now been cleared from the road.

“All the vehicles are off the road and traffic is flowing,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to a call at 6.28am.

Three people were assessed at the scene but all declined treatment.