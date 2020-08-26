Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four vehicles were involved in a crash on the Ipswich Motorway on Wednesday morning.
Four vehicles were involved in a crash on the Ipswich Motorway on Wednesday morning.
News

Multiple vehicles involved in motorway crash

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Aug 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is now flowing again after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna on Wednesday morning.

Eastbound lanes were blocked after the Church St on-ramp, with delays back to Redbank.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said four vehicles were involved in the accident but all of them have now been cleared from the road.

“All the vehicles are off the road and traffic is flowing,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to a call at 6.28am.

Three people were assessed at the scene but all declined treatment.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

        News Every day, the QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court.

        • 26th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

        Premium Content Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

        Sport St Mary’s College, Toowoomba have one last chance to qualify for the Langer Cup...

        Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

        Premium Content Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

        Council News NEW DEVELOPMENT: Flood-prone land in Grantham will be given a second lease on...

        Tasered, thrown in boot: Woman’s ordeal ’all over a dog’

        Premium Content Tasered, thrown in boot: Woman’s ordeal ’all over a dog’

        News A mother of three has been sent back to jail over the terrifying kidnapping of a...