Multiple vehicle crashes in the region overnight

Motorists in Ipswich are being warned to stay vigilant while on the road after a slew of car crashes sent multiple people to hospital overnight.

In Ripley, a man was hit by a car on Saturday night at 7.30pm and was sent to hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which hit the man was not injured.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Man fights for his life after being hit by car

In Calvert at 3am Sunday morning, Paramedics transported one adult male patient to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle into pole on Cummings Road at 3am.

In Lowood, paramedics transported one patient to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a reported single-vehicle into a tree on Reinbotts Road and Clarendon Road at 6.51pm.