Multiple Sunday successes at Ipswich track

Top Ruler, ridden by Nick Keal and trained by Troy Pascoe, won the Maiden Plate (1) over 1515m at Ipswich racetrack on Sunday. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

AFTER two Sunday race meetings at Ipswich over the past 17 years, we now have two this week.

The first of those was last weekend and again a large number of entrants descended onto Bundamba for the second race meeting back from a half year break.

A large card of 10 races produced some notable riding results with 10 individual winning trainers for the day.

The big program resulted from splitting two 1515 metre races into two divisions each, being the Maiden Plate and Benchmark 62 Handicap.

The first of these split races went to apprentice Nick Keal aboard Top Ruler early in the day for trainer Troy Pascoe. This kept Keal clear at the apprentice premiership lead at Ipswich with nine for the season so far.

On the riding front there was a treble winning jockey, and two winning doubles.

Michael Cahill collected the winning treble to move to a clear second though still eight Ipswich wins behind Jim Byrne, who is in the north zone and will not be able to add to his Ipswich lead for some time.

Cahill's winners were Enchantingly for the strong Chris Waller stable, Rocbolt for Bevan Laming and his longest price winner Marmaris at $13 for trainer Matthew Dunn.

Brooke Ainsworth was another to ride a long-priced winner as she collected the first leg of a winning double aboard Laurie Richardson's Spirit of Edyn at the longest winning price of the day at $21.

The second leg of that double was aboard Krakatoa Eruption in the last race for trainer Debra Ainsworth, keeping the win in the family. That completed a Beaudesert trained and ridden double for the day.

Matt McGillivray also collected a winning double aboard Mishani Secret for Toowoomba's Mark Currie and Powering, which was the Toby and Trent Edmonds runner later in the day.

Rigid ITC procedures

THERE was little change to the procedures previously used on the first race meeting back on Easter Monday for Sunday's second day of races under patron-less COVID-19 restrictions.

It is difficult for some with access on course to understand these procedures after many years of conducting their operations without such guidelines.

The biggest issue is around watching races on televisions, which has been denied through following isolation procedures to prevent clustering around televisions.

The club will continue aiming to meet requirements while satisfying attending stakeholders as far as possible under advice from Racing Queensland.

It is important to the Ipswich Turf Club to do all necessary to keep racing underway for the growing economic, societal and employment benefits that partner racing in these troubled times.

Unusual carnival

THE Autumn Carnival came to a close on Saturday as the All Aged Stakes was taken out by Tofane. The carnival will be remembered as being patron-less in 2020 resultant from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prize money was greatly reduced though the quality of galloper remained high during the carnival, which was the first in four years without involvement from the mighty mare Winx.

While attending crowd numbers were well down following the COVID-19 restrictions, a surprising result has been an increase in overall wagering turnover.

Next meeting

THE next race meeting for Ipswich is on Sunday, before the CFMEU Mining and Energy Labour Day Holiday meeting on May 4.