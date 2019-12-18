Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

dumped at hospital injuries stabbing stab wounds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        Council News Astute residents may have noticed something different about the Nicholas St precinct.

        • 18th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        Cafe signs get the boot in temper tantrum

        premium_icon Cafe signs get the boot in temper tantrum

        Crime A lad lashed out at a bunch of signs at an Ipswich café

        Man hospitalised after single car rollover on highway

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after single car rollover on highway

        News The man was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects