Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director Hugh Hocking.
Rob Williams
Hockey

Multiple reasons hockey is such a challenging sport

David Lems
by
22nd Feb 2019 2:05 PM
HUGH Hocking leaves little doubt why hockey is so appealing.

"What I really like about it is it's a multi-skill sport,'' he said.

"You need to maintain high levels of physical fitness.

"You need to be able to have decent hand-eye co-ordination.

"You need to be able to think on the move and think three-dimensionally these days rather than a lot of other sports which are quite linear.

"You have to be able to think laterally and think vertically when you are playing hockey.

"I really like that strategy and next level thinking.''

Hocking describes himself as "quiet, enthusiastic, passionate and motivated''.

"I'm very much process and outcome driven,'' he said.

"And that's a lot of my coaching style as well.

"I don't want kids to just get the outcome. I want them to understand the process and how they got there and how they can apply that.''

Hocking is a huge fan of Hookin2Hockey, a program that's been successful in Ipswich in recent years.

"It's great for the growth of the sport long term,'' he said.

"It's great to get such passion and such engagement from young people.''

Ipswich's Hookin2Hockey program resumes this year on March 16.

Ipswich Queensland Times

