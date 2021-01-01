Multiple NYE drink drivers busted on Ipswich roads

Over 850 random breath tests were conducted in Ipswich over the past 24 hours.

MOTORISTS travelling on Ipswich roads for New Year’s Eve celebrations appeared to have been mostly well behaved.

Over the past 24-hours, police undertook 857 random breath tests and 12 drug driving tests.

A QPS spokesman said three of the blood alcohol tests returned positive readings.

Initial tests found one person to be driving with drugs in their system.

Further tests are underway to determine if the result was correct.

All drivers were later taken into police custody.