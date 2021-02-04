Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson (left) and Nick Livermore, from the Brisbane Bombers, have joined forces in their bid to create a 17th NRL team. Picture: Richard Walker

WHILE the newly formed Brisbane Jets franchise will play at Suncorp Stadium if granted an NRL licence, the Western Corridor and Ipswich will retain a vital role.

That's the reassurance of Ipswich Jets chairman and consortium bid partner Steve Johnson after the latest $12 million proposal was revealed.

Under the massive plan, Johnson will work directly with Nick Livermore and the Brisbane Bombers syndicate to apply for a 17th NRL licence, starting in the 2023 NRL season.

"We've been battling away for 11 years and Nick and I have been friends for 10 and it made sense to come together and have a single bid rather than fighting each other,'' Johnson said.

Johnson said Brisbane Jets matches would be played at Suncorp Stadium due to broadcast requirements and having a ready-made venue available.

"You need the crowds to be sustainable and to get those crowds, you have to play at Suncorp Stadium,'' he said.

However, Johnson said plans to modernise the North Ipswich Reserve with Ipswich City Council would continue as an important facility for the Brisbane Jets and other elite Ipswich sports.

"We're working to upgrade North Ipswich Reserve to a world-class surface on the top field and build a training and installation base for NRL clubs, the Ipswich Jets and soccer,'' Johnson said.

"If we can now get our licence and get the surface that we need at the Reserve, then hopefully Pat (Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle) can get their A-League licence.

"We're working for the city of Ipswich and creating a path of opportunities for the people of our city.''

He said while Brisbane adopted a prominent position in the proposed club's new name, one of the key requirements of the agreement was "that we are based in Ipswich''.

"And we assure the people of Ipswich that their 11 year wait there will hopefully come through in July with the announcement (of the latest NRL team),'' Johnson said.

Steve Johnson

The dedicated administrator said retaining "Jets'' in the new bid name was a boost for the Ipswich area and provided a powerful marketing theme.

"We certainly needed a name that respected our air force,'' Johnson said.

"The Jets is another name related to the air base at Amberley. It's their 100th year in March so we want that name to resonate.

"The good thing for Ipswich is we are going to be based in Ipswich.

"We are going to be a grassroots club. We want to help our local clubs and make them sustainable . . . look after our juniors.''

Rugby League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker welcomed the proposed NRL franchise.

"It's a real positive for Ipswich and the Jets,'' Parker said.

Although the franchise has a Brisbane name, Parker said the latest bid proposal would improve the pathway for Ipswich regional players from 16s, 18s and 21s to the new NRL team.

"Brisbane Jets makes our bid a lot stronger I believe,'' he said.

"It will be good. People will identify with it.''

The Ipswich Jets will retain their own identity under the new Brisbane Jets NRL bid. Picture: Rob Williams

Johnson said creating a new NRL franchise in the region would also benefit the Ipswich Jets in the state competition.

"That will help the local league clubs . . . and hopefully we will be able to bring some back up into the Intrust Super Cup where they belong,'' Johnson said.

"We want to strengthen our whole region.

"The Ipswich Jets will be an important part of the process.''

However, Johnson highlighted a new Brisbane Jets franchise would run independently of the current Ipswich Jets club. That would allow the Ipswich Jets to retain their historically important identity.

"We are the Western Corridor, not just the Ipswich Jets,'' he said.

"A new franchise will be a new club.''

Johnson said the immediate reaction to the Brisbane Jets bid was "nothing but praise for the opportunity and a massive belief from people that this bid will work and be a sustainable club''.

"There's already been a number of rugby league people congratulate us from the foresight of working together, making what should be a new club,'' he said.

"There's been no negative response at all.''

Although passionate about the Western Corridor bid he masterminded, Johnson said the new arrangement greatly strengthened the case for a 17th NRL team.

Nick Livermore (left) from the Brisbane Bombers with Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson launching the new NRL club bid. Picture: Richard Walker

Johnson is working closely with Livermore, the son of Queensland rugby league administration icon Ross.

"With Nick Livermore and his team, we've got a really first-class commercial arm to us,'' Johnson said.

As for what happens now, Johnson answered: "just a lot of hard work.

He said with a Western Corridor bid on the table for nearly a decade, all aspects of the proposal had to reviewed in conjunction with the Bombers work already done.

"We've got to update financials, the football model,'' he said.

He said community involvement and player recruitment would also be reviewed, with added strength from the Bombers connection.

Johnson started at the Jets in the 1990s, managing elite players. It didn't take long for the go-getter to climb the officials ladder, working with the Jets board and planning for the future.

The long-serving Ipswich Jets administrator has achieved tremendous results, encouraging team spirit and welcoming important Indigenous footballers into his club environment.

He is also huge supporter of community projects.

For the past decade, he had injected himself into a new challenge as chief of the Western Corridor bid to obtain a future NRL licence.

The "Bringing Our Game Home'' bid was focused on delivering quality programs and management, enhancing pride and passion and offering opportunities for young people to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

Highlighting the region's massive participation base, Johnson now has a more powerful network to move forward with.

Given an NRL licence, the lawyer said chasing coaches the calibre of Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett was a priority.

"Both the master coaches are available and they bring that immediate success,'' he said.

Johnson also believes former Jets co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker and ex-Broncos footballer Terry Matterson could also play key roles in a new NRL franchise.

"We've got to play a brand of football that makes those crowds want to come back, week in, week out, to be a sustainable club,'' Johnson said.