Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several crashes on roads in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kept paramedics busy.
Several crashes on roads in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kept paramedics busy.
News

Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jun 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVERAL crashes on roads in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kept paramedics busy with a number of people taken to hospital.

Motorists are being warned to stay vigilant as heavy fog blankets Ipswich and Brisbane.

A woman was being assessed by paramedics after she crashed into a pole on Queen Street in Marburg at 6.30am.

After a single-vehicle crash into a tree at Laidley Heights just after 6am, a woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

The crash occurred on Burgess Road and Gatton Laidley Road East.

A man in his 80s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury after crashing into a pole on Mary Street in Blackstone at 8.20pm on Tuesday night.

A two-vehicle crash on Springfield Greenbank Arterial in Springfield Lakes just before 6.30pm resulted in two people being taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Both were transported in a stable condition.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Originally published as Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your five-minute guide to the QLD Budget

        Premium Content Your five-minute guide to the QLD Budget

        News With Queensland ‘roaring back’ from Covid-19, Treasurer Cameron Dick has handed down his second State Budget. Here are the highlights and key numbers.

        Rosewood woman awarded medal for work with local seniors

        Premium Content Rosewood woman awarded medal for work with local seniors

        News For more than 22 years, volunteering has been a passion for Nelly

        MEGA LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content MEGA LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        FINAL DAYS TO ACT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        FINAL DAYS TO ACT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Just days left to make switch to our new platform much easier