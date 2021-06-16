Several crashes on roads in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kept paramedics busy.

SEVERAL crashes on roads in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kept paramedics busy with a number of people taken to hospital.

Motorists are being warned to stay vigilant as heavy fog blankets Ipswich and Brisbane.

A woman was being assessed by paramedics after she crashed into a pole on Queen Street in Marburg at 6.30am.

After a single-vehicle crash into a tree at Laidley Heights just after 6am, a woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

The crash occurred on Burgess Road and Gatton Laidley Road East.

A man in his 80s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury after crashing into a pole on Mary Street in Blackstone at 8.20pm on Tuesday night.

A two-vehicle crash on Springfield Greenbank Arterial in Springfield Lakes just before 6.30pm resulted in two people being taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Both were transported in a stable condition.

Originally published as Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes