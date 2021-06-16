Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes
SEVERAL crashes on roads in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kept paramedics busy with a number of people taken to hospital.
Motorists are being warned to stay vigilant as heavy fog blankets Ipswich and Brisbane.
A woman was being assessed by paramedics after she crashed into a pole on Queen Street in Marburg at 6.30am.
After a single-vehicle crash into a tree at Laidley Heights just after 6am, a woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.
The crash occurred on Burgess Road and Gatton Laidley Road East.
A man in his 80s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury after crashing into a pole on Mary Street in Blackstone at 8.20pm on Tuesday night.
A two-vehicle crash on Springfield Greenbank Arterial in Springfield Lakes just before 6.30pm resulted in two people being taken to Ipswich Hospital.
Both were transported in a stable condition.
