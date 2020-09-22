Multiple homes broken into and cars stolen on Coast

Three cars have been stolen from the Sunshine Coast over the past two days after offenders allegedly broke into homes and stole car keys.

Car thieves have been running rampant on the Coast, with offenders breaking into homes and fleeing with car keys, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said unknown offenders have allegedly broken into a house at Barcoola Pl, Twin Waters at 1.30am on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the offenders were disturbed by the homeowner and allegedly fled with stolen car keys to 2010 red Toyota Camry with registration number 729SVG.

Offenders have then allegedly broken into another house at Hetherington Dr, Twin Waters and stolen car keys to a red 2018 Mazda CX-3 with the registration number P4TS59.

A BMW 4281 coupe with registration 479WDR was also allegedly stolen from Rochedale on Sunday.

Sgt Edwards said the offenders left behind the BMW at Barcoola Pl, before allegedly stealing the Toyota Camry.