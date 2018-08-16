UPDATE: Chopper aids firefighters' efforts

UPDATE: Firefighters are working with the assistance of a water bombing chopper to fight a large grass fire west of Ipswich.

The fire was reported in a paddock bordered by Hornbuckles, Hidden Vale and Cummings roads in Calvert about 1.30pm and has since spread across a large area.

QFES has issued a warning for smoke in the area but says no properties are under direct threat at this stage.

Multiple fire crews called to protect home

EARLIER: Eight crews of firefighters are on scene and more are on the way to a blaze in a paddock that is burning a short distance from a home.

The fire was first reported at Hornbuckle's Rd, Calvert, about 1.30pm.

The fire was reportedly burning about 400m from a house.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says multiple crews have responded.