Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Multiple failures build strong case for federalism

24th Aug 2020 2:12 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Federation in Australia gave three essential tasks to the central Government; maintenance of free trade between states, defence, and quarantine.

But state borders are closed, defence is enfeebled by gender-agenda and poor equipment choices, and they have failed to protect us from foreign pests and viruses.

Moreover, Canberra's green dreams, targets and subsidies have made a monster mess of electricity generation and cost.

These colossal failures suggest that it's time to restore federalism.

Start by getting Canberra out of energy and the environment. At least some states would manage things better and provide a role model for others.

Viv Forbes, Washpool

letters to the editor; electricity generation
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Time to wear a mask’: Top doctor’s warning

        Premium Content ‘Time to wear a mask’: Top doctor’s warning

        News Queenslanders have been told to carry a mask everywhere they go, and to wear it if they can’t social distance.

        Not enough people getting tested, masks encouraged

        Premium Content Not enough people getting tested, masks encouraged

        News There is ‘a long way to go’ in managing the youth detention centre cluster with the...

        What you need to know ahead of crucial COVID week

        Premium Content What you need to know ahead of crucial COVID week

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk will soon address Queensland at the start of a crucial week...

        Critical week as cluster spreads across city

        Premium Content Critical week as cluster spreads across city

        Health Concerned Brisbane residents feel COVID-19 is now knocking at door