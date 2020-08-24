Multiple failures build strong case for federalism

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Federation in Australia gave three essential tasks to the central Government; maintenance of free trade between states, defence, and quarantine.

But state borders are closed, defence is enfeebled by gender-agenda and poor equipment choices, and they have failed to protect us from foreign pests and viruses.

Moreover, Canberra's green dreams, targets and subsidies have made a monster mess of electricity generation and cost.

These colossal failures suggest that it's time to restore federalism.

Start by getting Canberra out of energy and the environment. At least some states would manage things better and provide a role model for others.

Viv Forbes, Washpool