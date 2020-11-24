Multiple crews work to contain large grass fire

Firefighters are working to control a blaze at Willowbank this afternoon. Photo: file

FIVE crews of firefighters are at the scene of a large grass fire at Willowbank.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said it is believed the fire started in a mulch stockpile about 12.45pm Tuesday.

Crews arrived at the 200m by 200m fire at Clarrie Halls Rd about 1pm.

Police have also been called to monitor the amount of smoke travelling across the nearby Cunningham Hwy.

Fire crews have called for earthmoving equipment to help create containment lines.

It is understood there is no threat to properties at this stage.