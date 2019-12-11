Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House fire in North Booval. Picture: Cordell Richardson
House fire in North Booval. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson
News

Multiple crews on scene at house fire in North Booval

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
11th Dec 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS were called to the scene of a house fire at North Booval this afternoon, but when they arrived the fire had already been extinguished by the quick thinking occupant.

Photos
View Gallery

Multiple crews were called to the home at 7 Bridge St in North Booval shortly before 4.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said "there was a fire in the house, but it was extinguished before the arrival of firefighters".

All persons have been accounted for.

house fire ipswich north booval
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Autopsy underway for dead woman pulled from car boot

        premium_icon WATCH: Autopsy underway for dead woman pulled from car boot

        Breaking Police have labelled the grisly discovery of 31-year-old Kardell Lomas in a car boot at her de facto partner’s home at Raceview as “traumatic” for everyone.

        Restaurant serving free meals on Christmas Day

        premium_icon Restaurant serving free meals on Christmas Day

        News As families rip open presents and tuck into a lavish lunch on Christmas Day, the...

        Racer to defy track terror in amazing Willowbank return

        premium_icon Racer to defy track terror in amazing Willowbank return

        Motor Sports VICTORIAN Top Fuel drag racer Phil Lamattina will drive at Willowbank Raceway for...

        Designer reveals what to expect at Christmas Wonderland

        premium_icon Designer reveals what to expect at Christmas Wonderland

        News Expect to be wowed with more than double the lights and fun and this year’s...