Multiple crews on scene at house fire in North Booval

FIREFIGHTERS were called to the scene of a house fire at North Booval this afternoon, but when they arrived the fire had already been extinguished by the quick thinking occupant.

Multiple crews were called to the home at 7 Bridge St in North Booval shortly before 4.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said "there was a fire in the house, but it was extinguished before the arrival of firefighters".

All persons have been accounted for.