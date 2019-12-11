Multiple crews on scene at house fire in North Booval
FIREFIGHTERS were called to the scene of a house fire at North Booval this afternoon, but when they arrived the fire had already been extinguished by the quick thinking occupant.
Multiple crews were called to the home at 7 Bridge St in North Booval shortly before 4.30pm.
A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said "there was a fire in the house, but it was extinguished before the arrival of firefighters".
All persons have been accounted for.