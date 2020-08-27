Multiple crews called to house fire

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a fire in a suburban Ipswich home this morning.

The fire was reported at a low-set brick home at the corner of Arnold St and Gregory St, Wulkuraka about 10.10am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said three crews arrived by 10.15am and had the blaze under control by 10.24am.

The fire was extinguished about 10.32am, with initial searches revealing no people trapped inside and firefighters conducting further checks as they damped down the structure.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were on standby but there were no reports of injuries.

QFRS area commander Ross Mutzelburg said it appeared as though the house had been abandoned for several years.

“Apparently there has been a fire there before,” he said.

“Luckily nobody was there. Our guys conducted a search.

“Our crews got onto it very quickly which has allowed them to save the structure.”

Mr Mutzelburg said there was no power connected to the home.

Investigators will look for signs the fire was deliberately lit, however, Mr Mutzelburg said there was no specific signs indicating arson at this stage.