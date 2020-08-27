Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Multiple crews called to house fire

Andrew Korner
27th Aug 2020 10:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a fire in a suburban Ipswich home this morning.

The fire was reported at a low-set brick home at the corner of Arnold St and Gregory St, Wulkuraka about 10.10am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said three crews arrived by 10.15am and had the blaze under control by 10.24am.

The fire was extinguished about 10.32am, with initial searches revealing no people trapped inside and firefighters conducting further checks as they damped down the structure.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were on standby but there were no reports of injuries.

QFRS area commander Ross Mutzelburg said it appeared as though the house had been abandoned for several years.

“Apparently there has been a fire there before,” he said.

“Luckily nobody was there. Our guys conducted a search.

“Our crews got onto it very quickly which has allowed them to save the structure.”

Mr Mutzelburg said there was no power connected to the home.

Investigators will look for signs the fire was deliberately lit, however, Mr Mutzelburg said there was no specific signs indicating arson at this stage.

house fire queensland fire and rescue wulkuraka
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway traffic backed up after truck, vehicle collision

        Premium Content Highway traffic backed up after truck, vehicle collision

        News Another crash has been reported in a busy morning on Ipswich roads.

        Big call due on sports club development plans

        Premium Content Big call due on sports club development plans

        Council News A decision is set to be made on the future of the Booval site. Here’s what is to...

        How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

        Premium Content How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

        Health There are plans to expand the private Ipswich ED with demand growing rapidly

        The hidden battle facing our veteran community

        Premium Content The hidden battle facing our veteran community

        News A veteran turned civilian plumber reflects on personal torment