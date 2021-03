Police attend an incident at Bergin St, Booval. Pic: Paul Tully Media

MULTIPLE emergency crews are at the scene of a property on Bergin St at Booval.

It is understood an incident involving a female unfolded just before midday on Wednesday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was no threat to public safety.

Witnesses reported seeing about five police crews and paramedics at the scene.

The spokeswoman said the incident had concluded.

No injuries were reported.