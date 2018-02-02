Menu
TRAFFIC HAZARD: Multiple, crashes, oil spill cut off roads

Emma Clarke
by

UPDATE 7.20AM: PART of an Ipswich suburb is in gridlock this morning after an oil spill, while two traffic crashes have caused traffic chaos on highways heading out of the city.

A car crashed on the intersection of Mary and Thomas St at Blackstone at 7.20am, spilling a large amount of oil on the road.

Drivers are to avoid the area as the road surface is 'very slippery' due to a combination of oil and rain which  has caused a traffic hazard.

Emergency services are on their way.

A Holden Commodore crashed on the Cunningham Hwy at Amberley just before 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said the car crashed down an embankment in the lane heading outbound from Ipswich but the driver was able to free themselves from the car.

Meanwhile on the Ipswich Mwy, traffic is backing up to Wacol following an earlier crash at Oxley.

A man hurt his shoulder when he came off his motorcycle just before 6am.

The incidents happened only hours after a 26 year old man was rushed to hospital following a single vehicle rollover on Jordans Weir Rd at Lake Clarendon after 11pm. 

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

6.30AM: IT'S traffic chaos on roads leading out of Ipswich this morning with multiple crashes blocking major highways.

A Holden Commodore crashed on the Cunningham Hwy at Amberley just before 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened in the lane heading outbound from Ipswich but the driver was able to free themselves from the car.

Early reports suggest there have been two separate crashes on the Ipswich Mwy, with traffic backed up to Wacol and heavy congestion on the Centenary Hwy.

