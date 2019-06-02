Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash.
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash. Contributed
Breaking

Multiple car crash causes Bruce Hwy traffic chaos

Shayla Bulloch
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3pm:

NO injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital after a multiple car crash earlier this afternoon.

Traffic delays are still expected.

BREAKING:

HALTED traffic is banked up for more than one kilometre on the Bruce Hwy after a rear-end crash this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the three-car crash in the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy about 1.50pm

A witness said south-bound traffic was at a "standstill" for about one kilometre from the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp near Beerwah.

Traffic controls were in place and emergency services were on scene.

A QAS spokesman said there was "no talk" of serious injury, but some complaints of chest pain from one of the people involved.

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks qas sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pub patron allegedly held firearm

    premium_icon Pub patron allegedly held firearm

    News VIGILANT Ipswich pub staff sounded the alarm when they noticed a patron walking around with a firearm allegedly secreted in his clothing on Saturday night.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 2:22 PM
    Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    premium_icon Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    News Extra stability gives Ipswich side renewed confidence

    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Money Here’s who is being targeted.

    Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    premium_icon Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    Council News Ex-Ipswich mayor allegedly told aplanner his job was on the line