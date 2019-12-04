Multimillion-dollar facility for Springfield school

Springfield Central State High School 202 captains Ava Sorgel, Jordan Gravel, Brooke Hargrave and Ethan Gallagher in the new $9.89 million Sport and Community Hall at Springfield Central State High School.

A NEW $9.89 million Sport and Community Hall has opened at Springfield Central State High School

Jordan MP Charis Mullen and Education Minister Grace Grace officially opened the hall today, funded under the Palaszczuk Government’s $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools program.

Ms Mullen said the hall had been delivered in partnership between the Government and Ipswich City Council, with Council contributing $2.2 million towards the project.

“I’m so proud that this hall has come to fruition after consulting with the school and Council to provide a space that was suitable for both students and the Springfield public,” Ms Mullen said.

“This hall will not only benefit the students but it’s also a community asset, with the wider Ipswich community welcome to use it for local events.

“Construction of the hall also supported 30 local jobs which is a fantastic outcome.”

Ms Mullen said the hall had been welcomed with open arms by the school community.

“The hall includes two multipurpose courts, two kinesiology classrooms, staffroom, kiosk, change rooms and amenities, as well as meeting rooms and office spaces to service the school and community,” she said.

“It truly is a state-of-the-art facility.””

Ms Grace said the Palaszczuk Government was also investing in a new classroom block at Springfield Central.

“We know Springfield Central State High is a growing school, that’s why we’re investing $11 million in 16 new classrooms to keep pace with enrolment growth,” Ms Grace said.

“This two-storey learning centre will include specialist spaces, amenities and a lift.

“Construction will start next year, with the building is expected to be finished in 2021.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing schools with modern facilities such as this learning centre and the hall that we opened today.”

Springfield Central State High School Principal Anne Lawson said she was impressed with the hall.

“The completion of this project is a dream come true for our community,” Ms Lawson said.

“We will not only have state-of-the-art facilities to enhance students’ learning, but an undercover space to conduct whole of school assemblies, something which previously was not possible.

“A school hall is often the heart of a school and we embrace the opportunity for our school to continue our strong relationship with the surrounding community.”

For more information on the Advancing Queensland Schools initiative, visit https://qed.qld.gov.au/programs-initiatives/education/advancingqldstateschools