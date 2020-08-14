Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

The University of Southern Queensland has welcomed a $5.8 million expansion of the engineering building.

THE University of Southern Queensland has welcomed a $5.8 million expansion of its engineering building in Springfield this week.

The building will offer a second level and four times more space for teaching, learning and research, with construction scheduled to be finished for the start of Semester 1, 2021.

Head of Civil Engineering and Surveying at the University of Southern Queensland Professor Kevin McDougall said the expansion was a significant investment for the future and would give students more opportunities to develop their technical and practical engineering and surveying skills using the latest technology.

“We’re very excited to be able to further enhance the educational experience in engineering and research activity at Springfield,” Professor McDougall said.

“Engineers and surveyors play a pivotal role in shaping our world and will be critical in Australia’s economic recovery efforts post-COVID-19.”

Once completed, the expanded building will feature multiple teaching and research laboratories, including a robotics and automation room, lab spaces for future materials development, power and energy testing and civil and structural engineering testing systems, technician offices, workshops, a student collaboration space and seminar room.

Designed by dwp Architects and being built by Quadric, the building will also have multiple sensors embedded throughout to allow students to monitor its structural health performance in real-time for their studies.

“The health monitoring system will act as a ‘living lab’ to students and visitors, creating valuable opportunities for research and teaching collaboration across different engineering disciplines,” Professor McDougall said.

“One thing very special about this system is that it has been integrated sensor roving technology that has never been done before in Australia and possibly around the world.

“Our engineering specialist Dr Andy Nguyen has been at the forefront of this system development, which will allow us to measure critical static and dynamic characteristics, such as strain-stress, deflection, frequencies and mode shapes.”

Construction starts this week and due for completion late-January 2021.

For more information about USQ’s engineering programs, vist the USQ website.