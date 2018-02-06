Multicultural project grants now up for grabs

The Thaii Tamil School received funding for its Pongal Festival at Springfield earlier this year.

COMMUNITY groups and other organisations in Jordan can now apply for a share of up to $300,000 in multicultural project grants.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen is encouraging eligible not-for-profit organisations, community groups and local councils to apply for a multicultural project grant under the second round of the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants program.

"Community groups, councils and other organisations have a chance to make a real difference in Jordan thanks to these grants,” Ms Mullen said.

"There are so many local organisations doing great work in Jordan to promote inclusion and diversity.

"These grants give local organisations in Jordan to get out there are develop great new projects that benefit the local community.”

Queensland Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe said he was pleased to announce applications were now open for the new round of multicultural project grants.

"I want to encourage community groups to submit project proposals that build inclusive communities and work with people from diverse cultural backgrounds to ensure access and opportunities for all.

"This funding round will provide support for projects that help engage communities to work together locally to build inclusion, participation and cohesion.

"I'm really proud to be part of a government that is committed to promoting Queensland's multiculturalism and ensuring this is a safe, caring, harmonious, and inclusive society for everyone.”

One-off funding of up to $25,000 is available for approved projects to be delivered from July 1.

Applications can be submitted in hard copy or online via www.communities.qld.gov.au/multicultural no later than Friday, 9 March 2018.

The latest funding round is part of the $1 million Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants budget in 2017-18 to support events and projects that celebrate Queensland's multiculturalism.