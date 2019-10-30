Multicultural Ipswich cricket competition fosters diversity

INCLUSIVE: After a stellar campaign Finance Point is set to take on the Brisbane Royals in the grand final of the first ever IPL Multicultural Cricket tournament.

THE Brisbane Royals and Finance Point are set for a grand final showdown in the inaugural Ipswich Premier League series at Limestone Park on Sunday.

The brainchild of cricket enthusiasts Jasbir Singh Padda and Ajeetpal Cheema, the multicultural tournament was formed to offer sporting opportunities to migrant Australians and to promote inclusivity.

Organiser Singh Padda said Australia was dubbed 'the most ethnically diverse country in the world' in 2017 with more than 25 per cent of the total population originating overseas, and nearly 50 per cent having a parent who was born abroad.

He said Queenslanders hailed from over 195 countries, spoke 180 languages and dialects, and adhered to 110 different religious faiths, and many clubs were missing out on a huge portion of the population by not considering a platform which connected ethnic groups.

"According to the findings from the Australian Bureau of Statistics through the Sports Participation report, culturally and linguistically diverse communities are currently two thirds less likely to participate in sport and recreation in comparison to other Australians,” he said.

"This highlights a significant opportunity for sporting clubs to provide more inclusive, flexible participation options for such communities.

"Ipswich Premier League has taken the initiative by setting a great example of an inclusive club and holding a multicultural cricket tournament.”

IPL co-founder Ajeetpal Cheema and daughter Ekamjit Cheema at a game this season.

The fast-paced T20 tournament was made possible through the support of various community members, including Vikas Sinha of Finance Point Australia, Japgy Spice Bazaar, Macallan College, Barcella Cafe Bar Dining and the Big Wheel driving School.

The concept has been well-received and supported by the cricketing community, with 28 teams from all over south-east Queensland taking part in 84 league matches, eight knockouts and two semi-finals in the hope of securing a share of more than $10,000 prize money.

The eventual winner will take home $7100 courtesy of Finance Point Australia and the runner up will receive $3500.

With quality cricketers enticed by the prospect of a lucrative victory, the standard has been extremely high, with 75 per cent of teams drawn from well-established clubs featuring experienced first graders and the remaining sides comprising groups of friends keen to have a crack at the cash.