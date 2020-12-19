Multi-vehicle crash jams two lanes on busy motorway

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway this morning.

A MALE has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway.

Paramedics and police were called to Darra at 10.30am after a multi-vehicle crash was reported just before the Wacol exit.

Four patients were assessed at the scene, with one male suffering facial injuries and requiring hospital treatment.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The other patients did not require hospitalisation.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two eastbound lanes on the motorway had been blocked but have since cleared.