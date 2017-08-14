Man dies in fatal crash after linked stabbing incident

UPDATE:

A MAN has died after his car crashed into a stationary truck.

Initial police investigations indicate two incidents this morning, the Wacol crash and an earlier stabbing at Forest Lake, are linked.

A woman was injured during the stabbing incident at Forest Lake about 3.30am.

Reports suggest the man entered the a home on Collina Crescent and assaulted the 37-year-old woman with a knife resulting in multiple injuries to her upper body.

The man, 46, fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital, along with an 18-year-old man who was injured while trying to stop the attack on the woman.

Just before 4am, the 46-year-old reportedly drove his car into a parked truck on Formation St at Wacol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the man and woman were known to each other.

Investigations into the two incidents are continuing.

EARLIER:

A MULTI-vehicle crash has closed a road at Wacol.

The crash was reported just after 5am on Formation St which is closed between Quindus St and Industrial Ave.

Drivers have been told to seek an alternate route.

The crash is not expected to cause delays on the nearby Ipswich Motorway.