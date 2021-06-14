Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

USQ Ipswich Jets netball co-captain Stephanie O'Brien is nominating for the AFLW Draft.

USQ Ipswich Jets netball co-captain Stephanie O'Brien is nominating for the AFLW Draft.

AS USQ Jets co-captain Stephanie O’Brien eyes the next Sapphires Series netball finals, she has another major sporting goal on her radar.

The multi-talented Bremer State High School PE teacher has been invited to join the AFL Women’s Draft taking place on July 27.

Having played netball for 23 years, O’Brien rates that her number one representative sport at the moment.

She is in her third season playing a major leadership role with the Ipswich Jets team looking to cement another top two spot for this year’s finals.

However, the highly regarded wing attack/centre is also making steady progress in her second sport - Aussie rules.

She started training with the University of Queensland last year having some pre-season games before playing seven matches in this year’s QAFLW, the top competition in Queensland.

O’Brien is also in the Brisbane Lions High Performance squad.

Her UQ team is preparing for a semi-final against Bond University at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Enjoying her midfield/forward line role, she nominated for the latest AFLW draft, hoping to secure a spot in a future Brisbane Lions or Gold Coast Suns team.

“I’ll see how it goes,’’ she said.

“It will be different. Being able to play both at the moment is quite nice, to have that ability to do both.’’

The draft usually held in October has been moved forward to July because the next AFLW season is starting earlier.

If she’s not picked up by an AFLW club, she’ll continue playing club footy until another opportunity arises.

O’Brien, 27, said playing two higher level sports presented some organisational challenges but she’s making it work.

“Netball is my number one priority,’’ she said.

“I go to football training once a week and then netball training twice a week and then just do all the extra gym sessions and stuff like that.’’

She tries to play netball on one day and Aussie rules on the other unless the times clash.

While waiting to see how the QAFLW finals play out in coming weeks, O’Brien remains focused on representing the Jets as they also prepare for another finals campaign.

“A lot of the structures are very same and I kind of can read the play quite well,’’ the teacher said.

“I really like it.

“I feel like the fitness and some of the skills in AFL have helped me with my netball this year as well.’’

Playing key roles in both games suits her sporting motivations, with Jets coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser a huge supporter.

“I’m comfortable there and I like to be involved in it,’’ she said.

“I’m really enjoying it and I think Tracey will attest to that to. I think it has helped my netball which is really nice . . . to have a different dimension to my netball as well.’’



O’Brien also coaches regular school and Jets junior teams.

USQ Ipswich Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien takes charge in the recent Sapphire Series match against the Bull Sharks.

O’Brien has been teaching at Bremer State High for the past three years, having started playing netball in Warwick 23 years ago.

She rose to representative level aged 15, making state sides and moving into the higher Netball Queensland competitions.

Now she’s also seeing what opportunities await in Aussie rules.

AFL General Manager Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said the talent available in the 2021 AFLW Draft will make for an exciting season six of the AFL Women’s competition.

“We look forward to recognising and celebrating the many talented footballers who will be selected as part of the NAB AFLW Draft next month,” Livingstone said.

“What we’re seeing year on year is great talent coming through women’s football pathways across the country, and I can’t wait for football fans to witness the next generation of talent to impact the NAB AFLW competition.”

The 2021 AFLW Draft order will be confirmed on June 25 following the final list lodgement for AFLW clubs.

As she prepares for the AFLW Draft, O’Brien’s focus remains on the USQ Jets who beat USC Thunder 60-42 in their latest game.

“We did really well,’’ she said.

“We kind of had a bit of a three-quarter game. We didn’t have a great second quarter but that’s okay.

“We’re still searching for our consistency at the moment but we’ve got an ability to know how to win.’’

Jets goal attack/shooter Beryl Friday produced another standout performance along with Lily Cubby.

Hart Sapphire Series logo

The Jets are looking to beat the Rays on Sunday before an important clash with third-placed QUT, which will determine if the Ipswich side secures second spot behind competition leaders Cougars.

“If we can finish top two, then we’ve done pretty well out of the rounds and then we just go from there and hopefully we can knock off Cougars and take the win,’’ O’Brien said.

The USQ Jets Rubies consolidated their top three spot with a 66-43 win over USC Thunder.

State of play

Hart Sapphire series Rd 9: USQ Jets def USC Thunder 60-42.

Next game: Sunday (10am): USQ Jets v Rays at Nissan Arena.

Ruby series Rd 9: USQ Jets def USC Thunder 66-43.

Next game: Sunday (2pm): USQ Jets v Panthers at Nissan Arena.