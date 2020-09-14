Multi-talented muso back in the loop after virus meltdown

OUT OF all the industries that have endured a battle to survive during the economic meltdown associated with COVID-19, live music and its humble purveyors have been perhaps the hardest hit and least equipped to get through to the other side.

One-man-band singer/songwriter Josh Lovegrove was forced to put the job he lives and breathes on hold at the beginning of the year when live gigs were dealt a sledgehammer blow, but in the intervening months he has done his best to stay busy.

Forced to cancel a huge tour or the east coast of Australia and Canada, Lovegrove has put new releases on hold and used the time to hone his craft ahead of what he hopes will be a solid return to something resembling normal life in the near future.

Josh Lovegrove is performing at Ipswich's Studio 188 this weekend.

With the recent release of a new single, The Landing, and the pending release of Need to be Loved, he has included Ipswich’s Studio 188 on a list of southeast Queensland gigs.

“In the creative industry our whole world is based on planning releases and tours,” the Brisbane performer said.

“I went from working six months in advance to working three weeks in advance.

“It was not only tough financially but it left a lot of musicians questioning who they are and what they should be doing.”

For Lovegrove, the concept of gigging has had to change with the times too.

The word intimate comes to mind when he mentions his average crowd size has gone from 200 to 10-50, depending on the restrictions of the day.

“I got lucky in that I could keep doing a lot of really small events, but it has been a hard time for a few months,” he said.

“What makes it even harder is that restrictions can change overnight and venues can open and close.”

Lovegrove is no stranger to Ipswich and this Saturday’s gig at Studio 188 will be his third at the venue and his fourth in town in recent years.

Using a looper, a vast array of effects, and multiple instruments, Lovegrove is capable of adding fascinating textures to what start out as relatively simple grooves.

He said Studio 188 was one of his favourite venues to perform at.

“It is a killer venue,” he said.

“It has great sound, lighting and atmosphere. The council did a great job with that one.”

Listen to Josh Lovegrove’s latest song, The Landing.

Josh Lovegrove will perform along with Aiden Bradley and Jarrad Wrigley at Studio 188, Ipswich from 7pm this Saturday, September 19.

Tickets are $35.