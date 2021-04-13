Multi-purpose warehouse up for grabs in Ipswich

A Carole Park warehouse has been listed for lease but, tempted by the hot real estate market, the owner is open to offers of purchase.

A Carole Park warehouse has been listed for lease but, tempted by the hot real estate market, the owner is open to offers of purchase.

ONCE used by the Queensland Electoral Roll during the election, an Ipswich warehouse is ready for its next tenant — or owner.

The 2052 metre sq property on Mica St, Carole Park, was listed for lease on Saturday but those looking to buy are in luck.

Representing the property, Ray White Industrial real estate agent Matt Wray said the seller – a Queensland-based investor – was eager to lease the building but had been also tempted by a hot property market to sell up.

A Carole Park warehouse has been listed for lease but, tempted by the hot real estate market, the owner is open to offers of purchase.

“The market’s very hot at the moment and (the owner) is happy to look at all options,” Mr Wray said.

“The property is up for sale or lease.”

LOCAL NEWS: Lanes reduced as busy Ipswich road is upgraded

Nestled among other industrial properties, the 1,188 metre sq warehouse comes complete with an office.

Mr Wray said the warehouse was versatile and would lend itself to just about any use.

A Carole Park warehouse has been listed for lease but, tempted by the hot real estate market, the owner is open to offers of purchase.

“It could suit anyone, really – the industrial market has a lot of different businesses and users in it,” he said.

“There’s a multitude of possible uses – you couldn’t say it’s just for one specific use.”

LOCAL NEWS: Mayor wants drug clinic moved from CBD

He said the high ceilings and building style may particularly appeal to the distribution industry.

“I guess it’s more suited to someone in distribution because of the nature of the building being tilt panel, and also the internal height being quite good,” he said.

“It’s probably more suited to that sort of user but could also be used as a fabrication site.”



A fabrication company leased the building before it was occupied on a short-term lease by the State Government.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.