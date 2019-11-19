$2.4 million revamp of aged care community completed

Steve James, Melanie Slattery and Tuttu Mathew in the refurbished Carinity Karinya Placeaged care community.

A MULTI-MILLION dollar makeover of the Carinity Karinya Place aged care community in Laidley is complete.

The $2.4 million revamp of the 62-bed facility included major input from its residents and is the biggest building project at Karinya Place for a quarter of a century.

Every wing of the precinct has been revamped, including the refurbishment of dining areas and staff facilities and amenities for 68 staff members.

Residents' living spaces have been redesigned and upgraded, with each bedroom now having its own ensuite or shared ensuite, for two residents in adjoining rooms.

Carinity Karinya Place residential manager Tuttu Mathew said residents played an important role in selecting the furnishings and artwork now on show.

"We engaged the residents to ask them what types of bedroom blinds, window treatments, paint colour and lounge room fabrics they would like in their home," he said.

"Residents also chose the style of artwork and paintings that now adorn the walls of the living areas, favouring pieces featuring birds, animals and flowers. It forms an important part of their living environment."

The major renovation is the biggest building project at Karinya Place since the Herb Mutzelburg Wing was added 25 years ago.

Mr Matthew said the improvements to Karinya Place reaffirms its status as one of the "major hubs" of the town.

"As one of the largest employers in Laidley, we look forward to presenting the new and improved Carinity Karinya Place to the community," Tuttu says.