Flood class action to include up to 700 Ipswich cases

UP to 700 Ipswich businesses and individuals are expected to be part of a new multi-million civil case into losses from the 2011 floods.

A class action will look into compensation for property owners who suffered losses from the flooding event which were not directly related to physical damage.

Gillis Delaney Lawyers' Michael Gillis said the class action was "for those people who have lost value in their property but didn't have physical damage to their property".

Mr Gillis said the case came after Ipswich property prices failed to recover after the floods.

He said the class action would face the New South Wales Supreme Court in October and the hearing was expected to run for 54 days.

Details of how to be involved will be available on the Gillis Delaney Lawyers website later this week.